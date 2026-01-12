Enter For Your Chance To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See The Rocket Man

Get ready for a spectacular night celebrating the music of Elton John! The Rocket Man Show is landing at the Duke Energy Center For The Arts Mahaffey Theater on January 31st, and you could be there to experience it live.
This dazzling tribute concert brings Elton John’s legendary catalog to life with show-stopping vocals, flamboyant costumes, and nonstop energy. Sing along to timeless hits like “Rocket Man,” “Tiny Dancer,” “Your Song,” “Bennie and the Jets,” and so many more in a night filled with nostalgia and unforgettable moments.
📅 EVENT DETAILS
Show: The Rocket Man Show
Date: January 31, 2026
Venue: Duke Energy Center For The Arts Mahaffey Theater
Enter now for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see The Rocket Man Show live.
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Enter To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 1/12-1/23/26
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Enter To Win
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 1/12-1/23/26
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to see The Rocket Man Show
- Prize Value: $46
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Duke Energy Center For The Arts Mahaffey Theater