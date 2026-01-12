Enter For Your Chance To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See The Rocket Man

Get ready for a spectacular night celebrating the music of Elton John! The Rocket Man Show is landing at the Duke Energy Center For The Arts Mahaffey Theater on January 31st, and you could be there to experience it live.

This dazzling tribute concert brings Elton John’s legendary catalog to life with show-stopping vocals, flamboyant costumes, and nonstop energy. Sing along to timeless hits like “Rocket Man,” “Tiny Dancer,” “Your Song,” “Bennie and the Jets,” and so many more in a night filled with nostalgia and unforgettable moments.

📅 EVENT DETAILS

Show: The Rocket Man Show

Date: January 31, 2026

Venue: Duke Energy Center For The Arts Mahaffey Theater

Enter now for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see The Rocket Man Show live.



Contest Rules: