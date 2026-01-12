Contests
Enter To Win A Pair Of Tickets To Happy Together

Happy Together is returning to Ruth Eckerd Hall on May 29, 2026. Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show. Contest Rules

Happy Together is returning to Ruth Eckerd Hall on May 29, 2026. Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show.

  • How To Enter: Enter To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 1/12-1/16/26
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Enter To Win
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 1/12-1/16/26
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected:5
  • What The Prize Is: A Pair of tickets to see Happy Together
  • Prize Value: $57
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Ruth Eckerd Hall

