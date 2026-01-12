Contests
Play Geno’s Radio Crossword Puzzle To Win Your 4 Pack Of Tickets For Busch Gardens Real Music

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s Longest running concert series returns with all new music performances. Listen to win a 4 pack of tickets + parking to Busch Garden Real Music. Contest…

smckenzie
First Responders And Lineworkers Get Free Tickets To Busch Gardens and SeaWorld

Photo Credit: Busch Gardens

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay's Longest running concert series returns with all new music performances. Listen to win a 4 pack of tickets + parking to Busch Garden Real Music.

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 1/12-1/16/26
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Listen To Win
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected:1/12-1/23/26 (Monday-Friday only)
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 10
  • What The Prize Is: A 4 pack of tickets to Busch Gardens Real Music
  • Prize Value: $483.69
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Busch Gardens
smckenzieWriter
