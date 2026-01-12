Play Geno’s Radio Crossword Puzzle To Win Your 4 Pack Of Tickets For Busch Gardens Real Music

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay's Longest running concert series returns with all new music performances. Listen to win a 4 pack of tickets + parking to Busch Garden Real Music.
Photo Credit: Busch Gardens
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Listen To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 1/12-1/16/26
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Listen To Win
- When The Winner Is Being Selected:1/12-1/23/26 (Monday-Friday only)
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 10
- What The Prize Is: A 4 pack of tickets to Busch Gardens Real Music
- Prize Value: $483.69
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Busch Gardens