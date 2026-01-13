Contests
Richie Sambora Mourns Loss of Mom Days Before 90th Birthday

Jen Glorioso
WOODBRIDGE, NJ - NOVEMBER 24: Richie Sambora and mother Joan Sambora attend the unveiling of the Richie Sambora street re-naming on November 24, 2009 in Woodbridge, New Jersey. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Joan Sambora, the mom of Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora, passed away peacefully at her home in Point Pleasant, New Jersey, on January 11. This sad news comes just four days before what would have been her 90th birthday on January 15.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE that Richie Sambora, along with his daughter Ava, is deeply saddened by the loss. Joan Sambora, originally Joan Sienila, was married to the late Adam Sambora, who passed away from lung cancer in 2007.

In recent years, Joan had health challenges after several falls in 2023 and 2024. She first broke her hip and wrist, followed by her back and ribs. Richie moved into his mom's basement, dedicating his time to helping her recover, even ringing in the year 2025 by her side.

Richie, who mainly lives in California and Hawaii, came back to New Jersey to be with his mom. He set up around-the-clock care to make sure she was comfortable. Joan's family hoped for her to attend Ava Sambora's wedding in May 2026, which brought her happiness in her last days. Her granddaughter visited often, strengthening their bond.

Born Joan Sienila on January 15, 1936, she worked as a secretary and raised her son, Richard Stephen Sambora, in Woodbridge Township, New Jersey. He graduated from Woodbridge High School in 1977. Since Adam's passing, Richie has been his mom's main support, especially during his own struggles with substance abuse in 2008, when Joan supported him through rehab.

The family hasn't announced details about the funeral arrangements for Joan Sambora yet.

Richie Sambora
Jen GloriosoEditor
Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.
