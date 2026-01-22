Enter To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Pink Floyd Tribute

Enter now to win a pair of tickets to see a Tribute to the music of Pink Floyd at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts- Mahaffey Theater on February 1, 2026
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Listen To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 1/22-1/30/2026
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Listen To Win
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 1/30/2026
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to see Pink Floyd Tribute
- Prize Value: : $50
- Who Is Providing The Prize: The Mahaffey Theater