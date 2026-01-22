Contests
Enter To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Pink Floyd Tribute

Enter now to win a pair of tickets to see a Tribute to the music of Pink Floyd at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts- Mahaffey Theater on February…

Enter now to win a pair of tickets to see a Tribute to the music of Pink Floyd at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts- Mahaffey Theater on February 1, 2026

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 1/22-1/30/2026
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Listen To Win
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 1/30/2026
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to see Pink Floyd Tribute
  • Prize Value: : $50
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: The Mahaffey Theater

