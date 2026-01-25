Enter To Win a 4-Pack Of Tickets to the Florida State Fair

Enter now for your chance to win a 4 pack of tickets to nonstop fun, thrilling rides, classic fair food favorites, and live entertainment that brings the star‑spangled spirit to life. Explore creative competitions, agricultural showcases, and hands-on exhibits that highlight the traditions, talent, and Florida roots that make our Fair one of a kind.

“America’s Sunniest Celebration” ties directly into this historic moment, making the Florida State Fair one of the nation’s early-year platforms to build excitement for the July 4, 2026, anniversary events happening nationwide. The Semiquincentennial is recognized as a multi‑year effort to “Educate, Engage, and Unite” Americans leading up to the big day.

Can't wait to win tickets? America’s Sunniest Celebration featuring America250 festivities will offer ways for guests to save onsite nearly every single day of the State Fair, marking this fair as having the most savings opportunities ever offered by the Florida State Fair. With expanded deals, new specials and more, visitors can enjoy added affordability and fun for everyone.

Save money on your Florida State Fair tickets on these days:

Heroes/Opening Day – Thursday, February 5

Free admission for law enforcement, first responders, active or retired military, medical personnel (NEW) and teachers (NEW) with a valid agency ID.

NEW: Every guest who enters with a paid admission ticket on opening day, February 5, 2026, will receive an additional admission ticket at no charge, valid for entry to the Florida State Fair on a single day, February 6 – 16, 2026.

NEW: $5 Freedom Friday – Friday, February 6

$5 admission and $5 parking available after 5 p.m.

BOGO BOWL SUNDAY – Sunday, February 8

Free admission for law enforcement, first responders, active or retired military, medical personnel (NEW) and teachers (NEW) with a valid agency ID.

NEW: “Buy One Get One” admission and “Buy One Get One” armband offered after 3 p.m. Both must be purchased onsite and used same day.

Free admission for Girl Scouts in uniform.

Hospitality & Service Industry Day – Monday, February 9

$5 admission offered all day for service and hospitality staff with Employer ID.

NEW: $5 admission offered all day for college students with College ID.

NEW: Exceptional Citizens Morning – set aside for persons with lifelong development, physical and sensory disabilities. Free admission for the exceptional citizen with an accompanying paid guest in need of a calmer fair experience from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Sensory-Friendly adjustments throughout the fairgrounds with lower sound and light levels. Midway opens at 1 p.m.



One Great Price — Tuesday, February 10

$25 admission and unlimited rides, not including select specialty rides, available all day long.

See the full list of promotional days at www.FloridaStateFair.com!

