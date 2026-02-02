Contests
Enter To Win The Gold & Diamond Source Valentine's Day Sweepstakes

Enter for your chance to win a $250 Gift Card from Gold and Diamond Source and qualify for the grand prize of a $2,000 Gift Card.

12 Days Of Christmas

Enter for your chance to win a $250 Gift Card from Gold and Diamond Source and qualify for the grand prize of a $2,000 Gift Card.

Celebrate the season of LOVE! We've partnered with Gold & Diamond Source to give one lucky winner a $250 Gift Card a little something extra special for that special someone! Plus qualify for the grand prize of a $2,000 Gift Card

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Enter To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 2/2-2/11/2026
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Random Selection
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 2/11/2026
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 12
  • What The Prize Is: A $250 Gift Card
  • Prize Value: $$250
  • Who Is Providing the Prize: Gold & Diamond Source
Gold and Diamond Source
smckenzieWriter
