Play Geno’s Radio Crossword Puzzle To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Train

Train is coming to MIDFL AMP on July 10, 2026 and Q105 got your tickets. Play Geno’s radio puzzle for your chance to win a pair of tickets. TOUR KICKS…

Train is coming to MIDFL AMP on July 10, 2026 and Q105 got your tickets. Play Geno's radio puzzle for your chance to win a pair of tickets.

TOUR KICKS OFF JULY 8 WITH VERY SPECIAL GUESTS BARENAKED LADIES & MATT NATHANSON CELEBRATING 25TH ANNIVERSARY OF CAREER-DEFINING ALBUM WITH FORTHCOMING NEW MUSIC THIS SPRING

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 02/2 -2/6/26
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Listen To Win
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 02/2 -2/6/26
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to Train
  • Prize Value: $32.50
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Live Nation
