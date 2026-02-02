Play Geno’s Radio Crossword Puzzle To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Train

Train is coming to MIDFL AMP on July 10, 2026 and Q105 got your tickets. Play Geno's radio puzzle for your chance to win a pair of tickets.
TOUR KICKS OFF JULY 8 WITH VERY SPECIAL GUESTS BARENAKED LADIES & MATT NATHANSON CELEBRATING 25TH ANNIVERSARY OF CAREER-DEFINING ALBUM WITH FORTHCOMING NEW MUSIC THIS SPRING
