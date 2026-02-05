Contests
Enter To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Jason Mraz

Jason Mraz is coming to Ruth Eckerd Hall, and you could be there for free! Experience his signature blend of pop, folk, and soul as he performs fan-favorite hits and…

Jason Mraz is coming to Ruth Eckerd Hall, and you could be there for free! Experience his signature blend of pop, folk, and soul as he performs fan-favorite hits and delivers an unforgettable live show.

Enter now for your chance to win a pair of tickets and enjoy a night of feel-good music, incredible vocals, and positive vibes.

Don’t miss your chance — enter today and get ready to sing along!

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Enter To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 02/5 -2/13/26
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Random Selection
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 02/13/26
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to Jason Mraz
  • Prize Value: $60.25
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Live Nation
