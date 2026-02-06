Bruce Springsteen to Release Live Album From 2024 Asbury Park Beach Show

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will drop a live album from their 2024 Sea.Hear.Now festival performance on April 18 as a Record Store Day exclusive. The set captures the three-hour hometown show before 35,000 fans on the beach in Asbury Park, New Jersey.

It arrives as a 5LP vinyl box set and a 3CD edition. This marks the first physical release of the September 2024 performance.

"I put that in one of the top five or three shows we've ever done," Bruce Springsteen told Rolling Stone. "That's how special it was for me anyway."

The performance held extra meaning because Springsteen and his bandmates were in Asbury Park when it was abandoned. The town stayed empty for three decades before its recent revival.

"So to be there for its rebirth and when it came back to life, and to see that happen on that beach in front of us on a beautiful September night was one of the loveliest performing experiences of my life," he said.

The artist has a new solo album ready to come out this year. It remains unclear if he plans to tour behind it. Last year, he told the magazine not to expect any more tours like the 130-date run he wrapped up last summer.

"In the future, I think we'll probably play more often and less dates," he said.