Play Geno’s Radio Crossword Puzzle To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Men At Work

Get ready for a night of iconic hits as Men At Work brings their legendary sound to BayCare Sound on July 18, 2026 — and Q105 could get you there for free!
From “Down Under” to “Who Can It Be Now?” and “Overkill,” Men At Work delivers a high-energy live show packed with timeless favorites that defined a generation.
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Listen To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 02/9-2/13/26
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Listen To Win
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 02/9-2/13/26
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to see Men At Work
- Prize Value: $50
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Ruth Eckerd Hall