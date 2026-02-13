Contests
Enter To Win A Pair Of Tickets To USF Men’s & Women’s Basketball Games

USF Men's Basketball is looking to wrap their season, and we've got your chance to win a pair of tickets.

These are the following games tickets will be distributed for:

Men’s Basketball

  • 2/19 vs. Memphis
  • 3/1 vs. Tulane
  • 3/8 vs. Charlotte

Women’s Basketball

  • 2/21 vs. FAU
  • 3/3 vs. Temple

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Enter To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 02/13 -3/6/26
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Random Selection
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 02/17/26; 2/19/26, 2/26/26, 3/5/26
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 3 winners per game
  • What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets USF Basketball games
  • Prize Value: $55.00
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: USF

