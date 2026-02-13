Enter To Win A Pair Of Tickets To USF Men’s & Women’s Basketball Games

USF Men's Basketball is looking to wrap their season, and we've got your chance to win a pair of tickets.
These are the following games tickets will be distributed for:
Men’s Basketball
- 2/19 vs. Memphis
- 3/1 vs. Tulane
- 3/8 vs. Charlotte
Women’s Basketball
- 2/21 vs. FAU
- 3/3 vs. Temple
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Enter To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 02/13 -3/6/26
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Random Selection
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 02/17/26; 2/19/26, 2/26/26, 3/5/26
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 3 winners per game
- What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets USF Basketball games
- Prize Value: $55.00
- Who Is Providing The Prize: USF