Snag Your Free Chicken Biscuit From Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A is making breakfast a little bit better this week. The popular food chain is giving away free Chicken Biscuits to end the month of February.
From Tuesday, February 17 - Saturday, February 28, customers can receive a free chicken biscuit with their breakfast as part of the National Chicken Biscuit Giveaway. Chick-fil-A will be giving away the complimentary item to all new and existing Chick-fil-A One® Members.
The reward must be redeemed by 10:30 a.m., when breakfast ends at the restaurant. To redeem, members can check their Chick-fil-A® App starting on February 17. No purchase is necessary, and you can use reward points for other items in the order as well.
In a press release, the fast food chain announced that the item is available only to members. The biscuit cannot be substituted for any other items.
Download the Chick-fil-A® App today and don't miss your chance.