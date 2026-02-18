Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Snag Your Free Chicken Biscuit From Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A is making breakfast a little bit better this week. The popular food chain is giving away free Chicken Biscuits to end the month of February. From Tuesday, February 17…

Randi Moultrie

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 27: A Chick-fil-A location is photographed in Penn Station on August 27, 2024 in New York City. The weeks leading up to the Labor Day holiday weekend draw large crowds to the city. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

(Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Chick-fil-A is making breakfast a little bit better this week. The popular food chain is giving away free Chicken Biscuits to end the month of February.

From Tuesday, February 17 - Saturday, February 28, customers can receive a free chicken biscuit with their breakfast as part of the National Chicken Biscuit Giveaway. Chick-fil-A will be giving away the complimentary item to all new and existing Chick-fil-A One® Members.

The reward must be redeemed by 10:30 a.m., when breakfast ends at the restaurant. To redeem, members can check their Chick-fil-A® App starting on February 17. No purchase is necessary, and you can use reward points for other items in the order as well.

In a press release, the fast food chain announced that the item is available only to members. The biscuit cannot be substituted for any other items.

Download the Chick-fil-A® App today and don't miss your chance.

Chick-Fil-AFast Foodfood news
Randi MoultrieEditor
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
Related Stories
NASCAR Cup Series driver, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. speaks to the media during the media scrum at Music City Center
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: February 19Michael Garaventa
Michael Sprague, COO of Kia Motors America presents LeBron James #23 the MVP after the NBA All-Star Game 2018 at Staples Center
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: February 18Michael Garaventa
LeBron James #23 of the LA Lakers and Team LeBron warms up before the NBA All-Star game
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: February 17Michael Garaventa
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect