Listen To MJ Morning Show To Win $100 Gift Certificate Courtesy of Grillsmith

🔥 FREE FOOD FRIDAYS ARE HERE! 🔥

Wake up with us every Friday morning in the 8AM hour for your chance to win a $100 Grillsmith gift certificate!

But wait — it gets even better.

Each weekly winner (plus a guest!) will score an exclusive opportunity to hang out with Fester from the MJ Morning Show at a special dinner meetup at the Grillsmith Carrollwood location on a designated date (TBD).

Great food. Great vibes. And dinner with Fester? That’s a Friday win.

Set your alarm, tune in, and get ready to eat like a winner!

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: February 20, February 27, March 6, March 13, March 20, March 27, April 3, April 10, April 17, and April 24, 2026
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Call-in-to-win via cue to call
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: February 20, February 27, March 6, March 13, March 20, March 27, April 3, April 10, April 17, and April 24, 2026
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: Once per week
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 10, once per Contest date
  • What The Prize Is: $100 Gift Certificate from GrillSmith and Dinner for two (winner and one (1) guest) Fester at TBD date (subject to talent availability).
  • Prize Value: $450
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: GrillSmith
