This Day in Rock History: February 28

From chart-topping hits to iconic performances and landmark events where music legends once graced the stage closing their doors, Feb. 28 is packed with rock music trivia, highlighting key moments that helped shape the genre.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Here are just two of the breakthrough hits and milestones that were a big deal on Feb. 28 in years past:

1970: Simon & Garfunkel made it to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with their song "Bridge Over Troubled Water." The song would stay at the No. 1 spot for six weeks, making it the longest-running No. 1 single for all of 1970.

Simon & Garfunkel made it to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with their song "Bridge Over Troubled Water." The song would stay at the No. 1 spot for six weeks, making it the longest-running No. 1 single for all of 1970. 1983: With the release of War, their third studio album, U2 made it to No. 1 in the U.K. for the first time, beating Michael Jackson's Thriller to the top spot. This was also U2's first album to be certified gold in the U.S.

With the release of War, their third studio album, U2 made it to No. 1 in the U.K. for the first time, beating Michael Jackson's Thriller to the top spot. This was also U2's first album to be certified gold in the U.S. 1984: Michael Jackson set the record for most GRAMMYs won in a single year, winning eight. These included Album of the Year for Thriller and Best Pop Vocal Performance.

Cultural Milestones

These cultural milestones from Feb. 28 influenced the rock music industry:

1942: Founding member of the Rolling Stones, Brian Jones, was born in Cheltenham, England. He was fired from the rock group for excessive drug use, and he died at the young age of 27 when he drowned in a swimming pool at his home.

Founding member of the Rolling Stones, Brian Jones, was born in Cheltenham, England. He was fired from the rock group for excessive drug use, and he died at the young age of 27 when he drowned in a swimming pool at his home. 1970: Led Zeppelin were forced to perform in Denmark as The Nobs, after Frau Eva von Zeppelin, a relative of the original Zeppelin airship designer Count Ferdinand von Zeppelin, threatened to sue the band. The makeshift name was inspired by the band's European promoter, Claude Nobs, also referenced in Deep Purple's "Smoke on the Water" as Funky Claude.

Led Zeppelin were forced to perform in Denmark as The Nobs, after Frau Eva von Zeppelin, a relative of the original Zeppelin airship designer Count Ferdinand von Zeppelin, threatened to sue the band. The makeshift name was inspired by the band's European promoter, Claude Nobs, also referenced in Deep Purple's "Smoke on the Water" as Funky Claude. 1985: Uriah Heep frontman David Byron passed away from alcohol-related health issues. His operatic voice and over-the-top stage presence helped the band sell over 40 million albums worldwide.

Uriah Heep frontman David Byron passed away from alcohol-related health issues. His operatic voice and over-the-top stage presence helped the band sell over 40 million albums worldwide. 2007: The Doors were honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Former band members Ray Manzarek and Robby Krieger were at the ceremony, but John Densmore didn't attend.

The Doors were honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Former band members Ray Manzarek and Robby Krieger were at the ceremony, but John Densmore didn't attend. 2025: New York Dolls lead singer David Johansen passed away at his home in Staten Island at 75. He started his career in the late 1960s and joined the New York Dolls, releasing two albums and inspiring countless other musicians, from Billy Idol to Def Leppard.

Notable Recordings and Performances

A few of the most notable recordings and performances in rock music from Feb. 28 include:

1994: Playing his 100th solo show, Eric Clapton performed at the Royal Albert Hall in London. He's now played at the venue over 200 times, a first for a guitarist.

Playing his 100th solo show, Eric Clapton performed at the Royal Albert Hall in London. He's now played at the venue over 200 times, a first for a guitarist. 2010: Neil Young performed "Long May You Run" at the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games in Vancouver as the flame of the Olympic torch was extinguished.

Industry Changes and Challenges

If not for these events, the rock music industry might be a very different place today:

1966: The Cavern Club in Liverpool, England, is perhaps one of the most legendary clubs of all time, and it closed its doors on Feb. 28. The club is known for helping launch the Beatles, who played there nearly 300 times.

The Cavern Club in Liverpool, England, is perhaps one of the most legendary clubs of all time, and it closed its doors on Feb. 28. The club is known for helping launch the Beatles, who played there nearly 300 times. 1991: The original Record Plant closed its doors in Hollywood, California. This was once a premier recording studio for some of the top musicians in the industry.