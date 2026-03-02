Listen To Meredith For Your Chance To Win A 4 Pack Of Tickets To See Joan Jett

Joan Jett will be at the Strawberry Festival on Sunday March 8th and we have your last chance to win your way in. Listen all week at 12:20 P.M for your chance to win.
Joan Jett is a rock ‘n’ roll trailblazer, guitarist, singer, songwriter, and producer who helped redefine what it means to be a woman in rock music.
She first rose to fame in the 1970s as a founding member of the groundbreaking all-female rock band The Runaways, before launching her massively successful career with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts. With her signature black leather style, gritty vocals, and rebellious attitude, Jett became one of the most recognizable figures in rock history.
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Listen To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 3/2-3/6/26
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to call
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 3/2-3/6/26
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- What The Prize Is: A 4 pack of tickets to The Strawberry Festival
- Prize Value: $30
- Who Is Providing The Prize: The Strawberry Festival