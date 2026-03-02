Play Geno’s Radio Crossword Puzzle To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Bret Michaels

Listen all week at 4:20pm for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Bret Michaels live on March 7, 2026 at the BayCare Sound.
Get ready for a night of high-energy rock as Bret Michaels takes the stage with all the hits you know and love. From his days fronting Poison to his powerhouse solo career, Bret has delivered iconic anthems like “Every Rose Has Its Thorn,” “Talk Dirty to Me,” and “Nothin’ But a Good Time.”
Now he’s bringing that same rockstar energy to The BayCare Sound — and you could be there!
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Listen to Win
- Dates Of Contest: 3/2-3/6/2026
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue To Call
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 3/2-3/6/2026
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected:5
- What The Prize Is: A Pair of tickets to see Bret Michaels at BayCare Sound on 3.7.26
- Prize Value: $80
- Who Is Providing The Prize: The BayCare Sound