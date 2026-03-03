Contests
Enter To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Fleetwood Mach Tribute Show

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Fleetwood Mach Tribute Show on March 15, 2026 at the Duke Energy Center for The Arts.

A spectacular Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show is coming to The Mahaffey, bringing the iconic sound, harmonies, and energy that made classics like “Dreams,” “Go Your Own Way,” “Landslide,” and “Rhiannon” timeless favorites.

From the unforgettable vocals to the legendary guitar riffs, this tribute captures the look, feel, and spirit of Fleetwood Mac’s golden era — delivering a night full of nostalgia and sing-along moments.

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Enter to win
  • Dates Of Contest: 3/3-3/13/2026
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Random Selection
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected:3/16/2026
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected:5
  • What The Prize Is: A Pair of tickets to see Fleetwood Mach Tribute Show
  • Prize Value: $45
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: The Mahaffey Theater

