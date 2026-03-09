Enter To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See David Foster-Katharine McPhee

Win Tickets to An Intimate Evening with David Foster & Katharine McPhee

My Q105 is sending you to a truly unforgettable night at The Mahaffey Theater! David Foster — the legendary 16‑time Grammy‑winning composer behind some of the biggest songs in music — takes the stage with powerhouse vocalist and Broadway star Katharine McPhee for one intimate, breathtaking performance.

Want to be there? Register now at MyQ105.com for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show. One night. Two incredible artists. Endless goosebumps.

An Intimate Evening with David Foster & Katharine McPhee ? Friday, November 13 at 8PM ? Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater, St. Petersburg

Enter today at MyQ105.com — and keep listening to My Q105 for bonus chances to win! performances.

More Information HERE

Contest Rules: