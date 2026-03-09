Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Enter To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See David Foster-Katharine McPhee

Win Tickets to An Intimate Evening with David Foster & Katharine McPhee My Q105 is sending you to a truly unforgettable night at The Mahaffey Theater! David Foster — the…

smckenzie

Win Tickets to An Intimate Evening with David Foster & Katharine McPhee

My Q105 is sending you to a truly unforgettable night at The Mahaffey Theater! David Foster — the legendary 16‑time Grammy‑winning composer behind some of the biggest songs in music — takes the stage with powerhouse vocalist and Broadway star Katharine McPhee for one intimate, breathtaking performance.

Want to be there? Register now at MyQ105.com for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show. One night. Two incredible artists. Endless goosebumps.

An Intimate Evening with David Foster & Katharine McPhee ? Friday, November 13 at 8PM ? Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater, St. Petersburg

Enter today at MyQ105.com — and keep listening to My Q105 for bonus chances to win! performances.

More Information HERE

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Enter to Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 3/9-11/6/2026
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Random Selection
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 11/6/2026
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected:5
  • What The Prize Is: A Pair of tickets to see David Foster and Katharine McPhee on November 13, 2026
  • Prize Value: $120
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater
Mahaffey Theater
smckenzieWriter
Related Stories
Play Geno’s Radio Crossword Puzzle To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See UB40
ContestsPlay Geno’s Radio Crossword Puzzle To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See UB40smckenzie
Enter To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Fleetwood Mach Tribute Show
ContestsEnter To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Fleetwood Mach Tribute Showsmckenzie
The DIY Done Right Sweepstakes
ContestsThe DIY Done Right SweepstakesElizabeth Urban
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect