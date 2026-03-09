Enter To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See David Foster-Katharine McPhee

Win Tickets to An Intimate Evening with David Foster & Katharine McPhee
My Q105 is sending you to a truly unforgettable night at The Mahaffey Theater! David Foster — the legendary 16‑time Grammy‑winning composer behind some of the biggest songs in music — takes the stage with powerhouse vocalist and Broadway star Katharine McPhee for one intimate, breathtaking performance.
Want to be there? Register now at MyQ105.com for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show. One night. Two incredible artists. Endless goosebumps.
An Intimate Evening with David Foster & Katharine McPhee ? Friday, November 13 at 8PM ? Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater, St. Petersburg
Enter today at MyQ105.com — and keep listening to My Q105 for bonus chances to win! performances.
More Information HERE
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Enter to Win
- Dates Of Contest: 3/9-11/6/2026
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Random Selection
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 11/6/2026
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected:5
- What The Prize Is: A Pair of tickets to see David Foster and Katharine McPhee on November 13, 2026
- Prize Value: $120
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater