Play Geno’s Radio Crossword Puzzle To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See UB40

Listen all week at 4:20 PM for the clues, and text the correct word for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see UB40 at Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater on November 14, 2026

UB40 is bringing The Unstoppable Tour to St. Pete, and we’re turning up the vibes! Catch the legendary reggae group behind global hits like “Red Red Wine” and “(I Can’t Help) Falling in Love With You” live at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater on Saturday, November 14 at 8PM.

With more than 100 million albums sold worldwide, four Grammy nominations, and decades of chart‑topping classics, UB40 is ready to light up the stage with their signature sound and brand‑new music from their latest album UB45.

Tickets are on sale now, don’t wait! Grab your seats and get ready for a night of feel‑good hits, incredible musicianship, and the unmistakable UB40 energy.

🎟️ Get Tickets: themahaffey.com

📍 Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater

🗓️ Saturday, November 14 • 8PM

