George Michael’s 1988 Faith Tour Returns in Restored Concert Film and Live Album

Dan Teodorescu
Singer George Michael poses at the "George Michael: A Different Story" Photocall during the 55th annual Berlinale International Film Festival on February 16, 2005 in Berlin, Germany.
Sean Gallup via Getty Images

George Michael Entertainment announced on Tuesday that a restored concert film from the singer's 1988 Faith Tour will get a worldwide theatrical release later this year. Fans can also expect an 18-track live album with performances never before released.

The film was shot at Palais Omnisports de Paris-Bercy during the European leg of the tour in 1988. Directors Andy Morahan and David Austin pieced together footage from a 14-camera shoot captured on 35mm film across two nights. The material was thought to have been lost for decades before restoration work began.

Mercury Studios and Sony Music Entertainment partnered on the theatrical release. A short film titled Finding Faith, directed by Mary McCartney, will open the screening. It features previously unheard interview audio from the performer and unseen photographs by Herb Ritts.

The accompanying live album will be released through Sony Music. Tracks span both the solo catalog and material from Wham!, drawing from performances captured during the world tour.

The 1987 album Faith earned a GRAMMY Award for Album of the Year. It spawned four No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100. The singles "Faith", "Father Figure", "One More Try", and "Monkey" made the artist the only British male solo performer to achieve four chart-toppers from a single album, a record which still stands.

Faith sold more than 25 million copies and topped charts in ten countries. The release turned the former Wham! member into one of the defining solo stars of the MTV era.

The performer passed away in 2016 at age 53 and was posthumously inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2023.

Release dates and specific territories for the theatrical run will be announced soon. More details about the live album will follow.

george michael
Dan TeodorescuWriter
