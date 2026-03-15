This Day in Rock History: March 15

March 15 is a memorable day for some of the biggest rock legends and their fans. It's when Cream's final LP made it to the top of the albums chart, and also the anniversary of a bunch of iconic artists making it into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on two separate occasions. Read about these and more in our review of the most important events that happened on this day in rock history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Some of the biggest milestone moments of the day include:

1969: Cream's fourth and final album, Goodbye, reached the top spot on the UK albums chart, where it spent two consecutive weeks. It was their second UK chart-topper and included both new studio recordings and live versions of older songs.

Cream's fourth and final album, Goodbye, reached the top spot on the UK albums chart, where it spent two consecutive weeks. It was their second UK chart-topper and included both new studio recordings and live versions of older songs. 1975: The Doobie Brothers got to No. 1 on the US Billboard Hot 100 singles chart with "Black Water." Part of their 1974 album What Were Once Vices Are Now Habits, it was the first of their total of two No. 1 hits, with the second being 1978's "What a Fool Believes."

Cultural Milestones

Rock's stories and characters are a huge part of its charm. These are the most notable culture-related events of the day.

1999: The 14th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony took place at the Waldorf Astoria in New York City. The biggest names inducted that year were Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen, who performed with the E Street Band for the first time in over a decade, Billy Joel, and Dusty Springfield.

The 14th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony took place at the Waldorf Astoria in New York City. The biggest names inducted that year were Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen, who performed with the E Street Band for the first time in over a decade, Billy Joel, and Dusty Springfield. 2010: Another memorable edition of the annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony took place, also at New York City's Waldorf Astoria. Some memorable inductees include Genesis, ABBA, The Hollies, and The Stooges.

Notable Recordings and Performances

At the end of the day, it's all about the music. These are the most consequential concerts and releases that happened on March 15:

1968: The Rolling Stones started recording their seventh studio album, Beggars Banquet, at Olympic Studios in London, England. It signalled a return to their bluesy roots and included classics like "Sympathy for the Devil" and "Salt of the Earth."

The Rolling Stones started recording their seventh studio album, Beggars Banquet, at Olympic Studios in London, England. It signalled a return to their bluesy roots and included classics like "Sympathy for the Devil" and "Salt of the Earth." 1976: KISS released their fourth studio album, Destroyer, via Casablanca Records. It signalled their commercial breakthrough, as it included hits like "Shout It Out Loud" and "Detroit Rock City," going 2x Platinum in the US.

KISS released their fourth studio album, Destroyer, via Casablanca Records. It signalled their commercial breakthrough, as it included hits like "Shout It Out Loud" and "Detroit Rock City," going 2x Platinum in the US. 1988: Mick Jagger started his first-ever solo tour with a show in Osaka, Japan. The tour supported his second solo album, Primitive Cool, the setlist included multiple Stones hits, and his touring band included the legendary guitarist Joe Satriani.