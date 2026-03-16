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Listen To Meredith For Your 4 Pack Of Tickets To Busch Garden Food, Wine & Garden Festival

Tampa Bay’s favorite Spring festival is back! Listen all week at 12:00 P.M for your chance to win a 4 pack of tickets to Busch Garden’s Food, Wine & Garden…

smckenzie

Tampa Bay's favorite Spring festival is back! Listen all week at 12:00 P.M for your chance to win a 4 pack of tickets to Busch Garden's Food, Wine & Garden Festival.

A world of taste awaits at the annual Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Food, Wine & Garden Festival with a delicious menu and drinks as dynamic and unique as the park's thrilling roller coaster collection. Guests can sip & savor their way through flavorful eats and mouthwatering treats each weekend of the event. 

Park guests can also experience live concert performances every weekend FREE with park admission.

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 3/16-3/27/26
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to call
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 3/16-3/27/26
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 10
  • What The Prize Is: A 4 pack of tickets to see Busch Garden Food, Wine & Garden Festival
  • Prize Value: $675.04
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Busch Gardens
Busch garden food & wine
smckenzieWriter
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