Play Geno’s Radio Crossword Puzzle To Win A Pair Of Tickets To Freestyle Explosion

Think you’ve got what it takes to solve the puzzle? Q105 is giving listeners the chance to play Geno’s Radio Crossword Puzzle for your shot to win a pair of tickets to the Freestyle Explosion Throwback Jam happening August 1st at Yuengling Center
Test your music knowledge and see if you can crack the clues for a chance to experience one of the biggest freestyle parties of the summer. If you solve the puzzle correctly, you could be heading to a night filled with classic freestyle hits, high-energy performances, and unforgettable throwback vibes.
🎤 Legendary freestyle artists
🎶 Classic hits you know and love
🔥 A night packed with nonstop throwback energy
Don’t miss your chance to be part of the Freestyle Explosion!
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Listen To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 3/16-3/20/26
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to call
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 3/16-3/20/26
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to Freestyle Explosion on August 1, 2026
- Prize Value: $100
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Pacific Group