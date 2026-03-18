ENTER TO WIN TICKETS TO SEE THE BEACH BOYS

Get ready for good vibes and timeless hits as The Beach Boys take the stage at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa on March 26 — and you could be there!

Sing along to legendary classics like “Good Vibrations,” “Surfin’ USA,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” and more as one of the most iconic bands of all time brings their signature California sound to Tampa.

🎟 Enter now for your chance to win a pair of tickets to this unforgettable night of music and nostalgia.

Don’t miss your opportunity to experience the feel-good sounds of summer live on stage!

Enter today and get ready to catch those good vibrations!

Contest Rules: