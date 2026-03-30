Play Geno’s Radio Crossword Puzzle To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See TLC

TLC is coming to MIDFL Amp with Co-Headliner Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue and Q105 has your chance to win a pair of tickets. Listen all week at 4:20 P.M. for your chance to win!

Salt-N-Pepa Biography

From Queens to global rap royalty, Salt-N-Pepa—the groundbreaking duo of Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandra “Pepa” Denton—forever changed the face and sound of hip-hop. Breaking barriers at every level, they became the first all-

female rap group to earn platinum certification, and later the first female hip-hop group—and the first group of any genre—inducted under the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s prestigious Influence category. Their fearless lyrics, infectious energy, and unapologetic femininity paved the way for generations of women in music and beyond.

En Vogue

En Vogue is one of the most successful and influential female vocal groups in modern music history — and remains a powerful brand nearly four decades after their debut. With over 20 million records sold worldwide, seven studio albums, six No. 1 R&B singles, multiple Grammy nominations, American Music Awards, Soul Train Awards, and three MTV VMAs, En Vogue ranks among Billboard’s Top 10 Most Successful Girl Groups of All Time. Their groundbreaking catalog — including “Hold On,” “My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It),” “Free Your Mind,” “Whatta Man,” and “Don’t Let Go (Love)” — helped redefine contemporary R&B and set the vocal and visual standard for the generation of girl groups that followed.

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