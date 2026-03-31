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Q105 CASH KITTY

THE Q105 CASH KITTY IS BACK MONDAY APRIL 6TH WITH MORE CHANCE FOR YOU TO SCORE A THOUSAND DOLLARS!  HEAR ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW THIS WEEK ON Q105.  Q105…

smckenzie

THE Q105 CASH KITTY IS BACK MONDAY APRIL 6TH WITH MORE CHANCE FOR YOU TO SCORE A THOUSAND DOLLARS!  HEAR ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW THIS WEEK ON Q105. 

Q105 has your chance to win $1000 five times a day!

Listen each weekday from Monday, April 6th through Friday, May 8th for the multi-city keyword at 8am, 10am, 12pm, 3pm & 5pm!   

When you hear the nationwide keyword, text it to 4-5-9-1-1 to enter for a chance to win $1,000!

$1,000 Cash-In is delivered by Anidjar & Levine Accident Attorneys

National Cash Contest Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. This is a multi-city contest. Must be 18 years or older to play. 

Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to end. By texting to enter, you expressly consent to the receipt of a reply message confirming your entry.

cashCash ContestCash Giveaway
smckenzieWriter
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