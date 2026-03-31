THE Q105 CASH KITTY IS BACK MONDAY APRIL 6TH WITH MORE CHANCE FOR YOU TO SCORE A THOUSAND DOLLARS! HEAR ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW THIS WEEK ON Q105.

Q105 has your chance to win $1000 five times a day!

Listen each weekday from Monday, April 6th through Friday, May 8th for the multi-city keyword at 8am, 10am, 12pm, 3pm & 5pm!

When you hear the nationwide keyword, text it to 4-5-9-1-1 to enter for a chance to win $1,000!

$1,000 Cash-In is delivered by Anidjar & Levine Accident Attorneys

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. This is a multi-city contest. Must be 18 years or older to play.