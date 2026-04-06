Play Geno’s Radio Crossword Puzzle To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Bryan Adams

Rock legend Bryan Adams brings his Roll With The Punches Tour to the Kia Center on August 5, 2026 — joined by special guests Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo.

Listen all week at 4:20 P.M for your chance to win a pair of tickets.

With a career spanning decades, Bryan Adams has delivered some of the most iconic rock anthems of all time, including “Summer of ’69,” “Heaven,” “Run to You,” and (Everything I Do) I Do It for You.” Known for his powerful vocals and electrifying live performances, this is a show packed with nonstop hits and energy.

Adding to the night, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo bring their own legendary catalog with classics like “Love Is a Battlefield,” “Hit Me With Your Best Shot,” and “We Belong,” making this a powerhouse lineup of rock icons.

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