Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Play Geno’s Radio Crossword Puzzle To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Deep Purple & Kansas

Win your way into an unforgettable night with Deep Purple & Kansas at The BayCare Sound on August 8! 🔥 Deep Purple A true powerhouse in rock history, Deep Purple…

smckenzie

Win your way into an unforgettable night with Deep Purple & Kansas at The BayCare Sound on August 8!

🔥 Deep Purple

A true powerhouse in rock history, Deep Purple helped define the sound of hard rock and heavy metal.

  • Over 100 million albums sold worldwide
  • Inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
  • Known for iconic anthems like “Smoke on the Water,” “Highway Star,” and “Hush”

Their signature guitar riffs and electrifying live performances have influenced generations of rock artists.

⭐ Kansas

Kansas brings a unique blend of classic rock, progressive sound, and heartfelt storytelling.

  • Famous for timeless hits like “Carry On Wayward Son” and “Dust in the Wind”
  • Known for rich harmonies, violin-driven melodies, and powerful lyrics
  • A staple of American rock radio for decades

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 4/13-4/17/26
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Random Selection
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 4/13-4/17/26
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to see Deep Purple and Kansas on August 8, 2026
  • Prize Value: $42.50
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: The BayCare Sound
Deep PurpleKansas
smckenzieWriter
Related Stories
Q105 CASH KITTY
ContestsQ105 CASH KITTYsmckenzie
April Showers Sweepstakes 🌸🛠️
ContestsApril Showers Sweepstakes 🌸🛠️Elizabeth Urban
Enter To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See David Foster-Katharine McPhee
ContestsEnter To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See David Foster-Katharine McPheesmckenzie
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect