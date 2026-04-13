Play Geno’s Radio Crossword Puzzle To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Deep Purple & Kansas

Win your way into an unforgettable night with Deep Purple & Kansas at The BayCare Sound on August 8!
🔥 Deep Purple
A true powerhouse in rock history, Deep Purple helped define the sound of hard rock and heavy metal.
- Over 100 million albums sold worldwide
- Inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
- Known for iconic anthems like “Smoke on the Water,” “Highway Star,” and “Hush”
Their signature guitar riffs and electrifying live performances have influenced generations of rock artists.
⭐ Kansas
Kansas brings a unique blend of classic rock, progressive sound, and heartfelt storytelling.
- Famous for timeless hits like “Carry On Wayward Son” and “Dust in the Wind”
- Known for rich harmonies, violin-driven melodies, and powerful lyrics
- A staple of American rock radio for decades
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Listen To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 4/13-4/17/26
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Random Selection
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 4/13-4/17/26
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to see Deep Purple and Kansas on August 8, 2026
- Prize Value: $42.50
- Who Is Providing The Prize: The BayCare Sound