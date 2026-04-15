Enter To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Freestyle Explosion

Get ready for a night of throwbacks and nonstop vibes! Enter now for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the Tampa Freestyle Explosion at the Yuengling Center on August 1! Featuring freestyle legends Stevie B, Lisa Lisa, and many more!
🎶 ABOUT THE SHOW:
The Tampa Freestyle Explosion brings together some of the biggest names in freestyle and old-school dance music for one unforgettable night.
Sing along to classic hits, feel the energy, and relive the soundtrack of a generation with live performances that will have you on your feet all night long.
🎤 FEATURED ARTISTS:
- Stevie B – Known as the “King of Freestyle,” with iconic hits like “Because I Love You”
- Lisa Lisa – A freestyle and pop legend behind classics like “Head to Toe” and “Can You Feel the Beat”
- Plus many more artists bringing the ultimate throwback party to Tampa!
📍 EVENT DETAILS:
📅 August 1
📍 Yuengling Center
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Enter To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 4/15-7/27/26
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Random Selection
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 07/27/2026
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 10
- What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to Freestyle Explosion on August 1st, 2026
- What is the Value of the Prize: 58.55
- Who Is Providing The Prize: ME