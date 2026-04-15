Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Enter To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Freestyle Explosion

Get ready for a night of throwbacks and nonstop vibes! Enter now for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the Tampa Freestyle Explosion at the Yuengling Center…

smckenzie

Get ready for a night of throwbacks and nonstop vibes! Enter now for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the Tampa Freestyle Explosion at the Yuengling Center on August 1! Featuring freestyle legends Stevie B, Lisa Lisa, and many more!

🎶 ABOUT THE SHOW:

The Tampa Freestyle Explosion brings together some of the biggest names in freestyle and old-school dance music for one unforgettable night.

Sing along to classic hits, feel the energy, and relive the soundtrack of a generation with live performances that will have you on your feet all night long.

  • Stevie B – Known as the “King of Freestyle,” with iconic hits like “Because I Love You”
  • Lisa Lisa – A freestyle and pop legend behind classics like “Head to Toe” and “Can You Feel the Beat”
  • Plus many more artists bringing the ultimate throwback party to Tampa!

📍 EVENT DETAILS:

📅 August 1
📍 Yuengling Center

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Enter To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 4/15-7/27/26
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Random Selection
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 07/27/2026
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 10
  • What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to Freestyle Explosion on August 1st, 2026
  • What is the Value of the Prize: 58.55
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: ME
Freestyle Explosion
smckenzieWriter
Related Stories
Play Geno’s Radio Crossword Puzzle To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Deep Purple & Kansas
ContestsPlay Geno’s Radio Crossword Puzzle To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Deep Purple & Kansassmckenzie
Q105 CASH KITTY
ContestsQ105 CASH KITTYsmckenzie
April Showers Sweepstakes 🌸🛠️
ContestsApril Showers Sweepstakes 🌸🛠️Elizabeth Urban
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect