Play Geno Cross Word Puzzle For Your Chance To Win A Pair Of Tickets To The Florida Aquarium

Have you heard? The Florida Aquarium is launching its very first Penguin Waddle Week—yes, real penguins on the move! Listen at 4:20 P.M for your chance to win!

It’s all happening April 20th through the 26th, celebrating World Penguin Day and raising awareness for penguin protection.

Here’s what you can expect for this weeklong event:

o Extended hours from 9 AM to 5 PM (9 AM to 4 PM on Monday 4/20)

o Up-Close Animal Encounters with the Aquarium’s most popular residents face-to-face

o Extended Hours so you can explore even longer

o Live Music, Entertainment and Much more

With fewer than 20,000 African penguins left in the wild, your visit directly supports their conservation efforts and shared purpose of saving marine wildlife. Buy your tickets today! Learn More link button to CLICK HERE

Plan your visit now at f-l-aquarium dot org.

And remember—every visit helps protect marine life, fund conservation efforts, and inspires the next generation of ocean advocates.

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