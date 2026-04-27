Play Geno’s Radio Crossword Puzzle To Win Tickets To Busch Gardens

Listen all week at 4:20 P.M for your chance to win a 4 pack of tickets to Busch Garden's.

From world-class roller coasters to incredible live entertainment and up-close animal encounters, Busch Gardens has something for everyone. Whether you’re chasing adrenaline or planning the perfect day out, this is your chance to experience it all for FREE.

Contest Rules:

How To Enter: Listen To Win

Dates Of Contest: 4/27-5/1/26

How Winner Is Being Selected: Random Selection

When The Winner Is Being Selected: 4/27-5/1/26

How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)

Age Of Entrants: 18+

How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5

What The Prize Is: A 4 pack of tickets to see Busch Garden Food, Wine & Garden Festival

Prize Value: $675.04