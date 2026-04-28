Enter To Win The Gold & Diamond Source Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

Enter for your chance to win a $250 Gift Certificate from Gold and Diamond Source and qualify for the grand prize of a $2,000 Gift Certificate.

Celebrate the season of LOVE! We’ve partnered with Gold & Diamond Source to give three lucky winners a $250 Gift Certificate a little something extra special for that special someone! Thanks again to our sponsors at Gold & Diamond Source

Contest Rules:

How To Enter: Enter To Win

Enter To Win Dates Of Contest: 4/28-5/7/2026

4/28-5/7/2026 How Winner Is Being Selected: Random Selection

Random Selection When The Winner Is Being Selected: 5/7/2026

5/7/2026 How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1

1 Age Of Entrants: 18+

18+ How Many Qualifying Winners Are Being Selected: 3

3 How Many Grand Prize Winner Being selected: 1

1 What The Prize Is: A $250 Gift Certificate to Gold & Diamond Source

A $250 Gift Certificate to Gold & Diamond Source Prize Value: $250

$250 What is The Grand Prize: $2,000.00 Gift Certificate to Gold & Diamond Source

$2,000.00 Gift Certificate to Gold & Diamond Source Who Is Providing the Prize: Gold & Diamond Source