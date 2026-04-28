New ‘Human Nature’ Video Released as Michael Jackson Biopic Opens in Theaters

A fresh video for Michael Jackson's "Human Nature" dropped alongside the biopic Michael and its soundtrack. Dancers move to the track in scattered locations while vintage performance clips flash across the screen.

The soundtrack Michael: Songs From the Motion Picture hit stores with 13 tracks pulled straight from the movie. You'll find cuts spanning The Jackson 5 days, The Jacksons era, and his solo run.

"Human Nature" lived on Thriller, the sixth solo record from the King of Pop. It peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100. That made it one of seven top-10 bangers from that album alone. "Billie Jean" and "Beat It" both seized the No. 1 spot. Thriller sits among the best-selling albums ever made. It spawned chart-conquerors and shaped what pop sounded like throughout the 1980s.

Antoine Fuqua helmed the biopic. Jaafar Jackson stars as his late uncle. Colman Domingo, Nia Long, and Miles Teller round out the cast. They breathe life into different chapters of his story. Jaafar Jackson steps into acting for the first time with this part, which means blood literally runs through this production.

The biopic traces one of music's biggest names from start to finish, beginning with his brothers in The Jackson 5 and pushing through to his solo triumphs.