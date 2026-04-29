Where Does Florida Stack Up on the Cost of Groceries?

One of the most common expenses for people is simply groceries. Whether you're picking up a loaf of whole-grain bread or stocking up on extra jars of peanut butter, the cost of food is of real importance to people trying to stay on a budget. Since every state has a different cost of living, it makes sense that each state would also have have a different average cost for groceries. So, how does this state stack up?

Florida: Where Does the State Fall on the Cost of Groceries?

The average American spends $504 per month on groceries, according to research from Ramsey Solutions, which totals to $6,053 a year. They add that the "number is likely to increase as overall food prices continue to go up. In fact, Americans spent 2.7% more on food at home from September 2024 to September 2025."

But, that cost varies per state. The states with the higher cost of living, of course, have higher grocery bills. "Depending on where you live, what grocery store you shop at, and what you put in your cart, you could spend more or less than the average grocery cost," Ramsey adds.

In a feature for Visual Capitalist, their experts lay out the grocery prices in each state and how they compare to each other.

"Using data from the Council for Community & Economic Research via Missouri Economic Research and Information Center, this map ranks grocery prices across all 50 states relative to a U.S. baseline of 100," Visual Capitalist states.

As for general trends, they note that "while Hawaii and Alaska are far above average due to shipping costs and geographic isolation, many Southern states offer the lowest prices, highlighting how regional cost structures shape what Americans pay at the checkout."

So, they present each state's grocery price index, based on 2025 annual averages benchmarked to a U.S. baseline of 100.