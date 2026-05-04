CHEERS TO MOM: THE ULTIMATE MOTHER’S DAY EXPERIENCE

Celebrate Mom with Geno’s Crossword Puzzle on WRBQ!
Listen all week for your chance to play — solve the puzzle and you could win tickets to see TLC at MIDFL AMP on September 23, 2026!
If you win, you’ll also qualify for our Mother’s Day Grand Prize, including:
✨ A $200 gift certificate to Grillsmith
💐 Flowers from Green Bench Flowers
It’s the perfect mix of fun, music, and a little something special for Mom.
👉 Tune in, play along with Geno, and celebrate Mother’s Day the WRBQ way!
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Listen To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 5/4-5/8/2026
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to call
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 5/4-5/8/2026
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to see a pair of tickets to see TLC at MIDFL AMP on September 23, 2026!
- What is the Grand Prize: A $200 gift certificate to Grillsmith & A gift certificate from Green Bench Flowers
- Prize Value: $79.50
- Grand Prize Value: $280
- Who Is Providing the Prize: AEG Presents, Ocean Prime & Green Bench Flowers