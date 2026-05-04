Listen To MJ Morning Show To Win Something Sweet For Mom

Celebrate Mom with something sweet!

Listen at 8 A.M. for your chance to win a large ice cream cake and a $50 gift certificate from Small Batch Creamery!

Every batch is made from scratch at this local artisan creamery — known for crafting rich, dense, ultra-creamy ice cream with premium ingredients and signature texture. Less air, more flavor… just the way it should be!

With tons of house-made flavors and limited-edition collabs like MJ’s Triple Killa Vanilla and Milton Fudge Cow, this is the perfect way to treat Mom (and yourself 😉).

👉 Tune in at 8 A.M. and win a Mother’s Day dessert she won’t forget!

Contest Rules: