Listen To MJ Morning Show To Win Something Sweet For Mom

Celebrate Mom with something sweet!
Listen at 8 A.M. for your chance to win a large ice cream cake and a $50 gift certificate from Small Batch Creamery!
Every batch is made from scratch at this local artisan creamery — known for crafting rich, dense, ultra-creamy ice cream with premium ingredients and signature texture. Less air, more flavor… just the way it should be!
With tons of house-made flavors and limited-edition collabs like MJ’s Triple Killa Vanilla and Milton Fudge Cow, this is the perfect way to treat Mom (and yourself 😉).
👉 Tune in at 8 A.M. and win a Mother’s Day dessert she won’t forget!
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Listen To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 5/4-5/8/2026
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to call
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 5/4-5/8/2026
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- What The Prize Is: Large ice cream cake and a $50 gift certificate from Small Batch Creamery!
- Prize Value: $120
- Who Is Providing the Prize: Small Batch Creamery