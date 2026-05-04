Contests
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Listen To MJ Morning Show To Win Something Sweet For Mom

Celebrate Mom with something sweet! Listen at 8 A.M. for your chance to win a large ice cream cake and a $50 gift certificate from Small Batch Creamery! Every batch…

smckenzie

Celebrate Mom with something sweet!

Listen at 8 A.M. for your chance to win a large ice cream cake and a $50 gift certificate from Small Batch Creamery!

Every batch is made from scratch at this local artisan creamery — known for crafting rich, dense, ultra-creamy ice cream with premium ingredients and signature texture. Less air, more flavor… just the way it should be!

With tons of house-made flavors and limited-edition collabs like MJ’s Triple Killa Vanilla and Milton Fudge Cow, this is the perfect way to treat Mom (and yourself 😉).

👉 Tune in at 8 A.M. and win a Mother’s Day dessert she won’t forget!

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 5/4-5/8/2026
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to call
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 5/4-5/8/2026
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: Large ice cream cake and a $50 gift certificate from Small Batch Creamery!
  • Prize Value: $120
  • Who Is Providing the Prize: Small Batch Creamery
Mother's Day
smckenzieWriter
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