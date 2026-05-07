‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ Singer Bonnie Tyler ‘Recuperating’ After Surgery

Vocalist Bonnie Tyler is "recuperating" following emergency intestinal surgery in Portugal, according to a post on her official socials.

The 74-year-old singer, beloved for her 1983 hit "Total Eclipse of the Heart," had surgery at a hospital in Faro in southern Portugal, according to the message.

"We are very sorry to announce that Bonnie has been admitted to hospital in Faro, Portugal, where she has a home, for emergency intestinal surgery," the social media post stated.

In good news, it added: "The surgery went well and she is now recuperating."

We're so happy to hear that Tyler is recovering, and we hope and pray for a speedy and complete recovery.

Bonnie Tyler Goes Beyond 'Total Eclipse of the Heart'

Tyler came out of the 1970s with the kind of voice that sounded God-given from day one. "Lost in France" put her on the map in 1976, and "It's a Heartache" turned that rough-edged power into something massive. Then came "Total Eclipse of the Heart," which topped charts in Britain and the United States.

Other hits include 1984's "Holding Out For A Hero," which was featured on the soundtrack to the U.S. box office smash Footloose. Also, in 2013, Tyler represented the U.K. in the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden, with the track "Believe In Me" and ended in 19th place. She was also honored in 2022 by the late Queen Elizabeth II who gave her acclaim for her lengthy music career. So, her career has many highlights.