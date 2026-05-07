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‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ Singer Bonnie Tyler ‘Recuperating’ After Surgery

Vocalist Bonnie Tyler is “recuperating” following emergency intestinal surgery in Portugal, according to a post on her official socials. The 74-year-old singer, beloved for her 1983 hit “Total Eclipse of…

Anne Erickson
Welsh vocalist Bonnie Tyler is "recuperating" following emergency intestinal surgery in Portugal, according to a post on socials.
David Redfern via Getty Images

Vocalist Bonnie Tyler is "recuperating" following emergency intestinal surgery in Portugal, according to a post on her official socials.

The 74-year-old singer, beloved for her 1983 hit "Total Eclipse of the Heart," had surgery at a hospital in Faro in southern Portugal, according to the message.

"We are very sorry to announce that Bonnie has been admitted to hospital in Faro, Portugal, where she has a home, for emergency intestinal surgery," the social media post stated.

In good news, it added: "The surgery went well and she is now recuperating."

We're so happy to hear that Tyler is recovering, and we hope and pray for a speedy and complete recovery.

Bonnie Tyler Goes Beyond 'Total Eclipse of the Heart'

Tyler came out of the 1970s with the kind of voice that sounded God-given from day one. "Lost in France" put her on the map in 1976, and "It's a Heartache" turned that rough-edged power into something massive. Then came "Total Eclipse of the Heart," which topped charts in Britain and the United States.

Other hits include 1984's "Holding Out For A Hero," which was featured on the soundtrack to the U.S. box office smash Footloose. Also, in 2013, Tyler represented the U.K. in the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden, with the track "Believe In Me" and ended in 19th place. She was also honored in 2022 by the late Queen Elizabeth II who gave her acclaim for her lengthy music career. So, her career has many highlights.

The important thing is that Tyler is recovering and, by all accounts, doing well after surgery. That voice has soundtracked too many long drives, bad decisions, and glorious singalongs to imagine the world without it for even a second. Rock and roll survives on characters like Tyler. She's tough, glamorous and talented enough to keep going.

Bonnie Tyler
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
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