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Play Geno’s Radio Crossword Puzzle To Win A Pair Of Tickets To Totally Tubular Festival

Get ready to throw it back to the most iconic decade in music! Listen all week and play along for your chance to win a pair of tickets. The Totally…

smckenzie

Get ready to throw it back to the most iconic decade in music! Listen all week and play along for your chance to win a pair of tickets.

The Totally Tubular Festival is bringing the ultimate ‘80s celebration to town — and you could be there LIVE! Featuring legendary artists and unforgettable hits, this retro-inspired concert experience is packed with nonstop nostalgia, synth-pop vibes, and classic singalong moments.

  • Thomas Dolby & The Lost Toy People
  • A Flock of Seagulls
  • The Motels
  • The Producers
  • Animotion
  • The Escape Club
  • Tommy Tutone

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 05/11-05/15/26
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to call
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 05/11-05/15/26
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to Totally Tubular Festival on August 12, 2026
  • Prize Value: $50
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Ferg's

Concerttotally tubular
smckenzieWriter
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