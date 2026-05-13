Paul McCartney Declined Netflix’s Idea for a Celebrity Roast

Paul McCartney reportedly passed on an unexpected offer from Netflix to become the subject of one of its celebrity roast specials, according to a report by Variety. The idea would have placed the legendary Beatle at the center of a comedic, insult-driven tribute format, something he wasn’t obviously interested in partaking.

Before Kevin Hart, It Was Paul McCartney

Sources revealed that before comedian Kevin Hart became this year’s roast subject, the spot was offered to the Liverpool native. Executive producer of the “GOAT” roasts and “Roadmaster General” Jeff Ross said, “We did ask Paul McCartney at one point. To me, that would be a fantasy roast. Paul McCartney doesn't need anything, but a Paul McCartney roast would be good for the world. It would be so funny to me because he is so loved.”

Netflix Continues Expanding Its Roast Lineup

Since launching the franchise with the Tom Brady roast in 2024, Ross has envisioned it to be the “Super Bowl of Roasting,” making McCartney a target all the more understandable.

“There are a lot of B-list celebrities who want to get roasted. I want it to be like the Super Bowl of roasting,” Ross said in a previous interview. “Tom Brady, I held onto for three years. He retired, unretired, got divorced, then we decided to do it at the Netflix festival. To get a whale sometimes takes a while. We have another festival coming up in May, and I’m pretty confident we’ll have a roast in the spring.”

The Roast of Kevin Hart | Official Trailer | Netflix